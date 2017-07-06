Close Flames engulf multiple homes on Whidbey Island KING 5 Brian Price, KING 6:57 AM. PDT July 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A fire is tearing through homes in Langley.At least two homes have caught fire. The homes sit along the 5700 block of Capt Vancouver Drive. KING 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive Gunshot victim's painful secret Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit Pancake artist makes edible masterpieces Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance Local climbers rescue chihuahua Changes coming for drivers on I-5 in Tacoma Sen. Cantwell holds health care town hall Inslee on family leave law: 'Washington's leading the way' West Seattle businesses become safe havens More Stories Flames engulf multiple homes on Whidbey Island Jul. 6, 2017, 6:35 a.m. Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and Washington Jul. 5, 2017, 11:51 p.m. West Seattle neighbors create Safe Haven program Jul. 5, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
