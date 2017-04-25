Five marathons in one day? No problem for La Conner woman

When Yvonne Naughton says she's going to "run to the store," you're never quite sure where she might end up.

"Sometimes the kids say I could run to Seattle," she laughed.

Yvonne is what's known as an ultrarunner. She started long-distance running just four years ago.

"I just kind of kept going and going and going," she said.

Naughton is in training for the ultrarunner world championships which take place this July in Belfast, Ireland.

The goal of the race is to see how far you can run in 24 hours.



Here's the catch: It has to be at least 100 miles.

Naughton's personal best is 132 miles. That's the equivalent of running nearly five non-stop marathons, or the distance from her home in La Conner to the state capitol in Olympia.

"Once you get going the time just sort of slips away," Naughton said.

Naughton trains some 80 miles per week and doesn't take weekends off.

"It's essentially a marathon on Saturday, and half-marathon Sunday," she laughed.

Naughton was a high school track star in her native Ireland. She was a sprinter back then but these days ultrarunning has become a way to run down the road of life.

"You just gotta stick with it and get through it if it's bad and when it's good, enjoy it," she said.

Naughton said, like life, running that far for that long is all about mindset.



It's not so much about how fast you get there but how far you can go.

"If you pace yourself you can almost run forever, really," she said. "Just treat life like it's a 100-mile race. Take it one mile at a time."

