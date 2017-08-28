Fishermen wary of catching, selling salmon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Chief Art Acevedo: More than 500 rescues in catastrophic flooding
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Tribes worry about non-native salmon impact
-
Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman
-
Falling tree hits 3 people on trail
-
Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7B
-
KING 5 News Now
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
More Stories
-
Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van…Aug 28, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
-
DNR: 119,500 farmed Atlantic salmon recoveredAug 28, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile over northern JapanAug 28, 2017, 2:30 p.m.