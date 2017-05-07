Fisherman's Memorial remembers 'Destination' crew lost at sea

Members of the commercial fishing community came to remember those lost at sea at the Fisherman's Terminal in Ballard Sunday.

The Fisherman’s Memorial is an annual ceremony, but this year it had added importance.

In February, the Seattle-based crabbing boat the Destination mysteriously disappeared off the coast of Alaska. It had six crew members on board.

Christine Dwyer who works in the industry knew one of the Destination crew members.

Dwyer said the commercial fishing community is very close. "We’re basically… we’re family,”

“Everyone under the tent is someone who was a family member or extremely good friend for someone lost.” said Dwyer.

At the memorial, there was also a message of safety for the upcoming summer season. In June, fishing crews will be heading up to Southeast Alaska for the salmon season.

