First responders testify in fatal police shooting of Che Taylor

SEATTLE - The day Officer Mike Spaulding and Scott Miller shot an African American man in north Seattle in February of 2016, a group of first responders and officers arrived on the scene.

Seattle firefighter Patty Mann described seeing Che Taylor with multiple bullet holes in his body, including wounds to his chest and backside.

“He had a hole in his lateral bicep, medial bicep, and he had a hole in his right forearm,” she told the jury, pointing to the locations on her own body.

The officers had been conducting surveillance on a drug dealer, when they claim they spotted Taylor, a known felon, in possession of a handgun.

Dash cam video shows Spaulding and Miller moving in for an arrest, shouting commands, and Taylor initially putting up his hands before dropping down behind a car.

The car obstructs the crucial moment when the officers fatally shoot Taylor.

Attorneys for Taylor's family contest the officers' claim that Taylor was reaching for a gun, which Officer Charles Miller, who was providing backup, later found in the car.

As Taylor was dying, they question if he received medical treatment in a timely manner.

In an unusual move, District court Judge Janet Garrow restricted media from showing the faces of any witness who declined, including public servants, to the objections of KING 5 and the Seattle Times.

“This is not a criminal proceeding this is not a civil proceeding, this is an inquest,” Garrow told the courtroom.

An email from King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office asked the judge to consider the community interest.

“In our view, the greatest purpose of the Coroner’s inquest is to facilitate the flow of information about these critical events – not just to those in attendance, but the entire community,” wrote the executive’s spokesperson, Alex Fryer. “To that end, we rely on the media to have full and customary access, as they would in other public hearings.”

Garrow denied the request, claiming inquests did not need to follow media access rules for courtrooms.

The two officers are expected to take the stand on Friday.

