First Hill Streetcar out of service due to 'mechanical issue'

The Seattle First Hill Streetcar. (Photo: KING 5 News)

SEATTLE -- The Seattle First Hill Streetcar is temporarily out of service until further notice.

The streetcar trains are no longer on the tracks and are instead sitting in a service facility in the International District while technicians work on the issue.

King County Metro, which operates the service, has only said the trains were pulled out of service Wednesday due to a “mechanical issue”. Officials said the suspension of service was done “out of an abundance of caution,” but they have not detailed what led to the decision.

Special shuttle service has been established on the First Hill Streetcar route from Pioneer Square up to Capitol Hill.

Officials from SDOT, which owns the trains, have not returned phone calls from KING 5.

The long-delayed project opened in January 2016.

