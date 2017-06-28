Fireworks safety: Making sure they're legal

Hot, dry weather sparks fireworks concerns (Photo: KING)

Wondering if your fireworks are legal?



The Washington State Fire Marshal doesn't want you to take any chances and encourages buying only from licensed fireworks stands.



"Stay away from high-powered, illegal explosive devices such as M80s or homemade devices," Washington State Fire Marshal Charles LeBlanc said. "While the 4th of July only happens once a year, these devices can cause a life-altering injury that can last you a lifetime."



LeBlanc said to remember the three Bs for firework safety: be prepared, be safe, and be responsible.



Here are 10 signs from the State Fire Marshal's Office that fireworks may be illegal:

They were not purchased from a Washington State licensed fireworks stand

They were purchased through an online vendor, mail order, or a listing on OfferUp

The person selling you the fireworks tells you they were bought in another state

They are not packaged in brightly colored paper

They do not have any safety warnings or instructions on the packaging

The packaging does not indicate the country of manufacture

It resembles a roll of coins with a fuse coming out the side

It is wrapped with plain brown paper

It is solid red, silver or brown in color

It looks homemade:

Wrapped in electrical tape

Fuse isn't taped down

