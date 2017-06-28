Fireworks safety: Making sure they're legal

Wondering if your fireworks are legal?
The Washington State Fire Marshal doesn't want you to take any chances and encourages buying only from licensed fireworks stands.
"Stay away from high-powered, illegal explosive devices such as M80s or homemade devices," Washington State Fire Marshal Charles LeBlanc said. "While the 4th of July only happens once a year, these devices can cause a life-altering injury that can last you a lifetime."
LeBlanc said to remember the three Bs for firework safety: be prepared, be safe, and be responsible.
Here are 10 signs from the State Fire Marshal's Office that fireworks may be illegal:
- They were not purchased from a Washington State licensed fireworks stand
- They were purchased through an online vendor, mail order, or a listing on OfferUp
- The person selling you the fireworks tells you they were bought in another state
- They are not packaged in brightly colored paper
- They do not have any safety warnings or instructions on the packaging
- The packaging does not indicate the country of manufacture
- It resembles a roll of coins with a fuse coming out the side
- It is wrapped with plain brown paper
- It is solid red, silver or brown in color
- It looks homemade:
- Wrapped in electrical tape
- Fuse isn't taped down
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs