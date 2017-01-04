Firefighters rescue teens who fell through ice

Two teens fell through the ice at Lake Serene Wednesday afternoon. They were conscious when rescued and taken to the hospital. (Photo: KING)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Firefighters rescued two teens who fell through the ice at Lake Serene Wednesday afternoon.

“The ice is very difficult to extract yourself out of, almost impossible, if you don’t have the appropriate gear,” said Snohomish County firefighter Dave Erickson. “I’m amazed that we didn’t have two victims.”

Two 15-year-old boys were midway across the frozen lake when they broke through. One of the teens was able to extricate himself from the water and make it partway back to shore before he broke through again. The second teen was stuck in the water for about 40 minutes.

Erickson said after several minutes stuck in the freezing water, people start to lose the functionality to extract themselves.

Snohomish County Fire District 1 got to the center of the lake within minutes of arriving and rescued the teens using an inflatable rescue board.

When Erickson pulled the second teen from the water, he was barely able to follow simple commands. He could only say his name, Erickson said.

Both boys were conscious and were taken to the hospital.

Officials are asking parents not to let their children out on frozen ponds and lakes, as the ice is often not thick enough.

