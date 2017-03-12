Firefighters climb Seattle's Columbia Center for a cause

(Photo: Dustin Gagne, KING)

SEATTLE -- Firefighters from around the country took to the stairs of Seattle's Columbia Center in full gear for a cause: to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Approximately 2,000 firefighters climbed the 69 floors to the top observation deck of the building, with 50-plus pounds of gear.

The firefighters have raised $2 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society so far, with donations accepted through the end of the month.

