Fire destroys warehouse in South Seattle

PHOTO: Doug Dillon

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Seattle firefighters began battling an aggressive fire at a large warehouse in the Rainier Valley.

The warehouse is on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave South, just south of I-90 near Rainer Avenue South.

The fire at the vacant warehouse was declared out just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are now on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the fire at 1700 Blk. of 22nd Ave. S. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/I1Xv1zKyJW — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 16, 2017

Huge fire off Rainier Ave 2 alarm pic.twitter.com/O1eltcLEb9 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) July 16, 2017

