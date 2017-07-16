KING
Fire destroys warehouse in South Seattle

KING 12:20 PM. PDT July 16, 2017

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Seattle firefighters began battling an aggressive fire at a large warehouse in the Rainier Valley.

The warehouse is on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave South, just south of I-90 near Rainer Avenue South.

The fire at the vacant warehouse was declared out just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are now on scene working to determine the cause of the fire. 

