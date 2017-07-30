Firefighters battle several new wildfires in Washington

Glade 3 wildfire near Mabton, WA. (Photo: Karina Lunning (Instagram: @karinalynnn), KING)

Firefighters responded to at least 11 brush or wildfires in Washington Sunday, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The Glade 3 Fire near the town of Mabton, located just outside of Yakima broke out just after 3pm and has burned over 5,000 acres and continues to grow. A type 3 incident management team has been ordered to help fight the fire by the state Fire Marshal’s office and WSP. Officials said homes are threatened by the fire but no evacuations have been ordered yet.

Another summer fire! This is in Mabton. Howard and I took a drive to check it out. #whenwillpeoplelearn #fire #scary A post shared by Arianne Straley Jensen (@ajensen66) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

In Snohomish County, Suiattle Fire is burning in a remote area just northeast of Darrington. DNR said the fire has burned at least 20 acres so far. The fire started near Suiattle River Road and is not threatening any structures. State and local fire crews are still working to contain the fire.

In Thurston County, fire crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in the median of I-5 near milepost 111 Sunday. Trooper Brooke Bova with the Washington State Patrol said the fire was started by a vehicle fire on the side of the freeway. White smoke could be seen in both directions of the freeway however crews were able to keep all lanes open.

Here's the second NB I5 fire near Marvin pic.twitter.com/fh1BskVFW3 — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 31, 2017

The hot weather isn't helping crews fight the Diamond Creek Fire that has been burning for over a week in the steep hills of the Okanogan Forest. Fire crews said that as of Sunday, the fire has increased to 5,005 acres and is only 10% contained. Officials believe it was human caused.

