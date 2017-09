Crews battle a 4-alarm apartment fire in SeaTac. (Photo: KING)

Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm apartment fire in SeaTac.

The building, which is at 3600 South 180th Street, houses 44 units.

Firefighters say everyone has been evacuated, and there are no reports of injuries.

Fire crews could be seen breaking through the roof as bright flames and heavy smoke poured out of parts of the building.

