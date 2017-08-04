Fire severly damages Kent home overnight

A fire destroyed a home in Kent's West Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 40th Street and 272nd Street.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to firefighters at the scene.

Flames spread through much of the home. Investigators believe the home is a total loss.

A neighbor that witnessed the fire first-hand shared this video:

© 2017 KING-TV