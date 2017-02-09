Fire forces evacuation at Blue Water Inn in Kingston

(Photo: Price, Brian)

KINGSTON, Wash. - An early morning fire forced residents staying at the Blue Water Inn to evacuate Thursday.

The Inn is located along State Route 104. Both directions of the highway are back open, but Bannister and West Kingston roads remain closed.

Crews were able to put out the fire in under two hours. There were no injuries to firefighters or any residents inside the motel.

The fire originated from the second building at the back of the property, according to North Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters from Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island, and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue assisted North Kitsap units.

