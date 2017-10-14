Fire engulfs South Kitsap home, sends 1 to hospital

A fire blazed through and charred a South Kitsap home on Saturday morning, sending a man in his 60s to Harrison Medical Center with unknown injuries. (Photo: South Kitsap Fire)

A fire blazed through and charred a South Kitsap home on Saturday morning, sending a man in his 60s to Harrison Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Crews were called to the home in the 3800 block of Castlewood Drive near Port Orchard at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday. They found a two-story house fully engulfed in flames.

It is not known whether there was anyone else inside of the home. The Kitsap County Fire Marshall and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office are at the home, but investigators are waiting for a company to come on scene to ensure the house won't collapse before entering.

