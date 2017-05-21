Fire engulfs Federal Way businesses

PHOTO: KING

FEDERAL WAY - Firefighters from several districts are responding to a massive fire near The Commons at Federal Way. The call came in around 4:20 a.m. after a person reported seeing smoke coming out of a coffee shop.

Rehab 1 responding to a 2nd alarm commercial fire with @Southkingfire 31900 blk 21 Ave S in Federal Way. Contact @Southkingfire for info — Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) May 21, 2017

The Skyway Fire Department tweeted it was a two-alarm commercial fire in the 31900 block of 21 Avenue South.

Huge fire in Federal Way across from the Commons. Subway sandwich shop completely burned to the ground pic.twitter.com/NSVOy55M9z — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) May 21, 2017

A Subway sandwich shop has been burned down and other businesses been impacted as well. The smoke plumes were so thick that you could see it on the KING 5 Tacoma tower camera.

Smoke plume from Federal Way fire can be seen in Tacoma. Here's a shot from the @KING5Seattle Tacoma towercam. pic.twitter.com/6j4o9Eq2pi — Amity Addrisi (@AmityAddrisiK5) May 21, 2017

Our crew on the scene said firefighters had issues putting out the flames because of a gas line. No injuries have been reported. We covered the event live on Facebook and talked with witnesses via phone. Misty Flavel-Wolske says the smoke was so thick that it bothered her in her home.



Fire crews and investigators continue to work on the scene.

