KING
Close

Fire engulfs Federal Way businesses

Michelle Li, KING 8:30 AM. PDT May 21, 2017

FEDERAL WAY - Firefighters from several districts are responding to a massive fire near The Commons at Federal Way. The call came in around 4:20 a.m. after a person reported seeing smoke coming out of a coffee shop.

The Skyway Fire Department tweeted it was a two-alarm commercial fire in the 31900 block of 21 Avenue South.

A Subway sandwich shop has been burned down and other businesses been impacted as well. The smoke plumes were so thick that you could see it on the KING 5 Tacoma tower camera.

Our crew on the scene said firefighters had issues putting out the flames because of a gas line. No injuries have been reported. We covered the event live on Facebook and talked with witnesses via phone. Misty Flavel-Wolske says the smoke was so thick that it bothered her in her home. 


Fire crews and investigators continue to work on the scene.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories