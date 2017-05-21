Fire engulfs Ballard boat house

(Photo: Mathew Jack)

A boat house fire in Ballard was engulfed in flames Sunday evening sending plumes of smoke into the air.

At least four boats burned inside the boathouse near Sagstad Marina. The largest fire was on a 50-foot vintage wooden boat. Firefighters battled the fire from a distance due to stability concerns of the boat house. Crews also used a fireboat to help fight the fire from the water.

Investigators still don't know what started the fire. There were no injuries from the fire. The marina will remain closed during the investigation.

Giant marine fire in Ballard! Pic taken 7:55pm. A few minutes later, heard 2 loud bangs as the building warped from heat @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/VfvLjrJCKA — Paul Gambill (@paulgambill) May 22, 2017

