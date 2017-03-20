Fire displaces more than 100 from Seattle apartment complex

Authorities say a fire has displaced dozens of residents from an apartment complex in South Seattle.
The Seattle Fire Department says the electrical fire happened Monday afternoon in a complex in the 7300 block of Rainier Avenue South.
The American Red Cross said in a news release that 111 people have been displaced and that an emergency shelter has been set up at Blaine Memorial Church.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs