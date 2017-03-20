Fire displaces more than 100 from Seattle apartment complex

Credit: Seattle Fire Dept.

Authorities say a fire has displaced dozens of residents from an apartment complex in South Seattle.



The Seattle Fire Department says the electrical fire happened Monday afternoon in a complex in the 7300 block of Rainier Avenue South.



The American Red Cross said in a news release that 111 people have been displaced and that an emergency shelter has been set up at Blaine Memorial Church.



No further information was immediately available.

