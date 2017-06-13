Fire destroys mobile home in Federal Way

A fire destroys a mobile home in Federal Way. (Photo: KING)

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Federal Way just before one o'clock Tuesday morning along South 272nd Street, near Pacific Highway South.

South King County Fire and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to the house fire.

South King County Battalion Chief Ryan Herrera said one man, in his 60's, was transported to Harborview Medical Center for smoke inhalation after being treated on scene for burn injuries.

The mobile home has been deemed a complete loss.

South King County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

