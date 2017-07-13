Fire destroys home in Bothell neighborhood

Six people escaped a house fire in Bothell overnight thanks to police.

Bothell Police officers helped evacuated three adults and three juveniles shortly after the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the home at the 12900 block of NE 204th Place.

None of the residents were injured while escaping the flames.

The damage to the home is extensive, officials at the scene say it is a total loss.

Investigators have not yet released details about what may have caused the fire.

