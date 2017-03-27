Fire commissioner issues apology for 'racially insensitive' remarks

Fire Commissioner David Chan was reprimanded for making "racially insensitive" remarks in early March. (Photo: KING)

Snohomish County’s Fire District 1 released a written apology Monday from Commissioner David Chan, who was criticized and reprimanded for making “racially insensitive” remarks during a meeting in early March.

Chan and fellow Commissioner Bob Meador were discussing a job opening when the latter said the following: "I'm talking about training people. You got to have the skills. You got to have to want the job. We are willing to pay a lot of money."

"Can we hire a Mexican paramedic?" Chan replied.

"I dunno," said Meador.

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

Both could be heard laughing in a video recording.

"I don't want those immigrants," Meador said. "They can't do the job."

A draft of the written reprimand states that the Commissioners will make a written apology, attend diversity training, refrain from similar communications, and consider resignation.

Both said they have no plans to resign, but Chan released a written apology Monday which can be read below:

March 22, 2017



I apologize for the insensitive and hurtful comments I made during a break in the March 7, 2017 Board of Commissioners meeting and the controversy this created for Snohomish County Fire District 1. I regret that I did not accept the reprimand requested at the board’s special meeting on March, 17, 2017. At that time I was not fully aware of the contents of the video recording. Further review of the video tape and consideration of the many emails I received from citizens made me realize just how much pain and suffering my comments had caused. I entered the meeting on Tuesday, March 21, ready to take full responsibility and accept the reprimand. The public comments made during the meeting further confirmed to me that this was the right thing to do. I ask the public for forgiveness. I apologize to the staff of Fire District 1 for the distraction I have caused. You have my commitment that I will uphold the highest standards required of an elected official in both my actions and words.



Sincerely,



David Chan

Commissioner

Commissioner Meador has yet to release his apology.

At a meeting days after the remarks in question were made, a union representative asked the commissioners to resign. In response, Chan said, "if I resign then I am accepting every single accusation that you guys had. If three sentences cause me to resign, I don't know what this country is coming to. We have candidates saying things much worse than that and we elect them to be President."

Commissioner Bob Meador pointed out that the conversation took place during a break at the March 7 meeting.

"For somebody to be listening in on an off the record response, and only hearing part of the exchange, I just don't know what to tell you," said Meador. "I feel very comfortable that I did nothing wrong."

Chan and Meador voted against a motion to receive written reprimands, but to no avail. On Tuesday, March 22 both Chan and Meador received written reprimands for “racially insensitive” remarks.

Both commissioners apologized if they offended anyone. "There is no excuse, When I look at the tape, it is terrible," Chan said. "I completely take responsibility for that but I want people to understand that our intention was not that."

"Those were terrible comments," said Meador. "At this point, I take full responsibility for the words that were recorded."

