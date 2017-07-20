Fire breaks out at Fircrest School in Shoreline

Firefighters are on the scene where a large fire broke out at the Fircrest School, a housing complex for people with disabilities, in Shoreline.
Shoreline Fire responded to the reports around 9:00 a.m. Fire crews from Woodinville, Kirkland, Bothell, Northshore, Snohomish, and Seattle arrived shortly after to help battle the fire.
The fire started in a dryer in the laundry room. That room is expected to be a total loss.
Residents and employees were evacuated without injuries.
Commercial Structure Fire at Fircrest at 155th and 15th. All evacuated- Defensive Fire— ShorelineFire (@ShorelineFire) July 20, 2017
Still burning. Attacking the fire from all sides to decrease chance for spread. pic.twitter.com/9MqONflVu3— ShorelineFire (@ShorelineFire) July 20, 2017
Still burning. Crews from Woodinville, Kirkland, Bothell, Northshore, Snohomish, and Seattle are helping. pic.twitter.com/h7RF6yU9yl— ShorelineFire (@ShorelineFire) July 20, 2017
