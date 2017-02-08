KING
Fire at Mount Vernon elementary school forces evacuation

Travis Pittman , KING 10:33 AM. PST February 08, 2017

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- All kids are safe after a fire in a gymnasium light fixture forced an elementary school to be evacutated.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Lincoln Elementary School in Mount Vernon.

Officials say it happened while students were in class. All students were bused to another school.

Firefighters put the fire out but had problems getting to it because of the 30-foot high ceilings. They had to wait for a scissor lift.

