Fire at Anchorage hotel kills 2, injures 17

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Latest on a deadly fire in Anchorage, Alaska (all times local):



11:45 a.m.



Fire officials in Anchorage say burn victims from a fire at an apartment complex had to be distributed to four area hospitals.



The Anchorage Fire Department says two people died and 16 were transported by ambulance from the Royal Suite Lodge apartment complex.



Four adults were transported in critical condition. Four children were transported, including two in serious condition.



Anchorage police identified one of the dead as 38-year-old Teuaililo Nua.



A 911 call on the fire came in 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.



Firefighters arrived within three minutes. A quarter of the building was burning and within 10 minutes, the fire had spread to half the complex.



Burn victims were transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska Native Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and the 673rd Medical Group Hospital on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Update: 7:15 a.m.

KTVA reports the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Royal Suite Lodge about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire spokeswoman Jodie Hettrick says two people died and 17 others have been hospitalized. She said reported injuries range from moderate to critical.

A Red Cross spokesman at the scene said 37 people were transported to a shelter.

Alaska Dispatch story... https://t.co/VurzxHyyJB — Anchorage Fire Dept (@afdinfo) February 15, 2017

People Mover donated bus as temp shelter for displaced residents. @redcrossak says 37 people will be taken to Spenard Rec Center @ktva pic.twitter.com/jG4COrSmtb — Sierra Starks (@SStarksKTVA) February 15, 2017

