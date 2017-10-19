Find a Tip-a-Cop location near you

Red Robin (Photo: KING)

Police officers will be serving up good eats this Saturday across the state to raise money for Special Olympics Washington.



Customers can take part from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from 5 to 9 p.m., at 35 Red Robin locations in Washington.

Last year, Red Robin's Tip-a-Cop fundraiser collected nearly $100,000 in the state.

Over the last 12 years, over $4.8 million has been raised for Special Olympics across the country.

Participating restaurants include:

• Lakewood Towne Center - 10311 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

• Bothell - 21215 Bothell-Everett Highway

• Covington - 27193 185th Avenue SE

• Renton - 719 N 10th Street

• Smokey Point - 16814 Twin Lakes Ave

• Monroe - 14797 N. Kelsey St.

• Auburn Super Mall - 1002 Super Mall Way

• Wenatchee - 1306 N. Miller Avenue

• Spokane Downtown - 725 W. Main Ave.

• Redmond Town Center - 7597 170th Ave. NE

• Spokane Valley - 14736 E. Indiana Ave.

• Woodinville - 18029 Garden Way NE

• Des Moines - 22705 Marine View Drive

• Puyallup - 3609 9th Street SW

• Issaquah - 1085 Lake Drive

• Kennewick - 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

• Kent - 25207 104th Ave. SE

• Pier 55 - 1101 Alaskan Way

• Bellevue Square - 408 Bellevue Square

• Olympia - 600 Cooper Point Rd., SW

• Spokane - 9904 N. Newport Hwy.

• Skagit Valley - 1075 Burlington Blvd.

• Silverdale - 10455 Silverdale Way, NW

• Everett - 1305 SE Everett Mall Way

• Bellingham - 100 W. Telegraph, Bellis Fair Mall

• Federal Way - 2233 S. 320th Street

• Redmond - 2390 148th Ave. N.E.

• Tacoma - 3901 S. Steele St.

• Alderwood - 18410 33rd Avenue W.

• Southcenter - 17300 Southcenter Pkwy.

• Northgate - 401 NE Northgate Way

• Lacey - 1110 Galaxy Drive NE #A

• South Puyallup - 16904 Meridian East, Suite 105

• Bonney Lake - 9415 192nd Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

• Battleground - 1112 SW Scotton Way, Battle Ground, WA 98604

