KING
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Find a Tip-a-Cop location near you

Bernard Ellouk, KING 4:08 PM. PDT October 19, 2017

Police officers will be serving up good eats this Saturday across the state to raise money for Special Olympics Washington.

Customers can take part from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from 5 to 9 p.m., at 35 Red Robin locations in Washington.

Last year, Red Robin's Tip-a-Cop fundraiser collected nearly $100,000 in the state.

Over the last 12 years, over $4.8 million has been raised for Special Olympics across the country. 

Participating restaurants include: 

• Lakewood Towne Center - 10311 Gravelly Lake Drive SW
• Bothell - 21215 Bothell-Everett Highway
• Covington - 27193 185th Avenue SE 
• Renton - 719 N 10th Street
• Smokey Point - 16814 Twin Lakes Ave
• Monroe - 14797 N. Kelsey St.
• Auburn Super Mall - 1002 Super Mall Way
• Wenatchee - 1306 N. Miller Avenue
• Spokane Downtown - 725 W. Main Ave.
• Redmond Town Center - 7597 170th Ave. NE
• Spokane Valley - 14736 E. Indiana Ave.
• Woodinville - 18029 Garden Way NE
• Des Moines - 22705 Marine View Drive
• Puyallup - 3609 9th Street SW
• Issaquah - 1085 Lake Drive
• Kennewick - 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
• Kent - 25207 104th Ave. SE
• Pier 55 - 1101 Alaskan Way
• Bellevue Square - 408 Bellevue Square
• Olympia - 600 Cooper Point Rd., SW
• Spokane - 9904 N. Newport Hwy.
• Skagit Valley - 1075 Burlington Blvd.
• Silverdale - 10455 Silverdale Way, NW
• Everett - 1305 SE Everett Mall Way
• Bellingham - 100 W. Telegraph, Bellis Fair Mall
• Federal Way - 2233 S. 320th Street
• Redmond - 2390 148th Ave. N.E.
• Tacoma - 3901 S. Steele St.
• Alderwood - 18410 33rd Avenue W.
• Southcenter - 17300 Southcenter Pkwy.
• Northgate - 401 NE Northgate Way
• Lacey - 1110 Galaxy Drive NE #A
• South Puyallup - 16904 Meridian East, Suite 105
• Bonney Lake - 9415 192nd Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391
• Battleground - 1112 SW Scotton Way, Battle Ground, WA 98604

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories