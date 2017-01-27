Final decision on missing Burke Gilman trail link looms

SEATTLE - SEATTLE -- In the next few months, Mayor Ed Murray and the Seattle Department of Transportation will make a final decision on the missing link of the Burke Gilman trail. And they're getting an earful from a number of parties with vested interests in which route is picked.

The missing link of the Burke Gilman trail has been missing for so long, that people say they know not to hold their breath for a final decision.

“When I go out in the community, what I get is the big eye roll,” city councilmember Mike O’Brien said. He said they tell him, "'Mike, I'll believe it when I see it.'"

Believe it or not, the city is on the verge of completing it. Talking to the different sides and you’ll learn safety is a driving issue for many.

Jessica Dickinson broke her wrist when her bike went down where the missing link crosses with railroad tracks two years ago. Many other cyclists have felt her pain.

“Unless you cross at a 90 degree angle,” said Kevin Carrabine, who is with Friends of the Burke Gilman Trail, “there is a big risk of your bicycle tire slipping in there,” referring to the railroad tracks. “In addition when wet, rails are incredibly slippery.”

That's why this bike friendly group who held a press conference Friday is lobbying for the Shilshole South alternative, the most direct route with the fewest railroad crossings of the four proposed routes.

But sharing that road, are some large trucks related to the commercial fishing industry. Warren Aakervick of Ballard Oil played some GoPro video that shows what truckers have to watch out for coming down Shilshole Ave Northwest, and included photos of trucks attempting to make tight squeezes to get around each other.

Aakervick believes choosing the Shilshole South alternative would be a deadly mistake.

“People will die. That's all. People will die,” he said. “Unfortunate, and that's the only way you can prove it to the bicyclists, just because you want it doesn't make it good for the city.”

The mayor and SDOT have four routes to choose from. SDOT insisted it is keeping an open mind.

“Having said that we are certainly aware of the public support for the Shilshole South alternative, and we are clear on the marine and industrial folks as well,” said Mark Mazzola, SDOT’s environmental manager.

Mazzola said a decision on the preferred route will be made in a few weeks, followed by an environmental impact study on that route that should be completed by the end of May 2017.

