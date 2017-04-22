Fighting homeless trash with postcards

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Timeline of officer-involved shooting
-
March for Science rally at Seattle Center
-
Tulip Time
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
Viewer video records shots fired in downtown Seattle
-
Rezone debate hits Arlington
-
AA employee off duty after argument
-
Teen slays in Gatsby-themed prom outfit
-
Flood hits Marysville, ruins farmer's harvest
More Stories
-
Thousands 'March for Science' on Earth DayApr 22, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
-
To Seattle, without love: Groups ask for help…Apr 22, 2017, 6:50 p.m.
-
Multiple people injured in collision in RentonApr 22, 2017, 6:29 p.m.