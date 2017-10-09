Fifth-graders ski for free at Stevens Pass, Mount Baker

Stevens Pass Ski Area (Photo: Josh Green, KING 5 News)

Fifth-graders can ride the slopes for free at Stevens Pass and Mount Baker this winter.

Stevens Pass is offering free season passes to all Washington state fifth-graders, as part of a promotion with Carter Subaru. At Mount Baker, fifth-graders can receive a free lift ticket each time they ski with an accompanying adult.

The program aims to introduce kids to skiing and snowboarding, promote family bonding, and help youth experience the outdoors, according to Stevens Pass.

Fifth-graders are eligible to receive the Stevens pass by visiting guest relations in Granite Peaks Lodge at Stevens Pass.

Students can enroll in the Mount Baker program in person at the ski area’s Bellingham business office or by mailing in an application.

Guests must offer proof of fifth grade enrollment and be between nine and 11 years old as of December 31, 2017 to take advantage of either promotion.

© 2017 KING-TV