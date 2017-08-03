Fife child found after running away following prank

Fife Police found a missing child safe after he ran away Wednesday evening.

Lucas Triggs left home Wednesday around 9 p.m. Police say the 10-year-old and a friend ran away from home after pulling a prank on a neighbor in the 2400 block of 62nd Ave. E.

The boys ran to the nearby fire station.

When it got dark Triggs' friend returned home, but police said he was afraid to go home.

Triggs may be walking to his grandmother's home in Lakewood, near Pierce College.

He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt, jean shorts, and dark-colored converse shoes.

Police did not say where the child was found.

© 2017 KING-TV