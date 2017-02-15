Ferry terminal construction coming soon

Residents, business owners gather to learn about the new $134.7 million ferry terminal. It'll be built in Mukilteo. (Photo: Sillman, Jason, KING)

MUKILTEO, Wash. - Changes are on the way for the Mukilteo ferry terminal.

The ferry route sees more than four million riders a year. It is the ferry system's busiest route for vehicle traffic. Ridership is only expected to increase, and the terminal has not had significant improvements since the early 1980s. The plan is to build a new ferry terminal one-third of a mile east of the existing terminal.

Blocks away from the site is the Sydney Bakery and Wine Bar. Owner Judy Schneider-Wallace has been in business at the location in the 600 block of 5th Street for about a year.

"We really do need to have our Summer time, our tourist time, that they can sit, enjoy a glass of wine, and look at our beautiful view," said Schneider-Wallace. "I need to know what's happening so that I can make good choices about my business."

That's why she attended a Wednesday evening open house hosted by Washington State Department of Transportation.

Project Manager Charlie Torres expects to break ground as early as August.

"We are really going to have minimal impact to customers coming on to the ferry terminal," said Torres.

The two story passenger building is expected to cost $134.7 million. It will hold more vehicles. For some commuters it will be more convenient because it is walking distance to bus transit and the Sounder train. The current terminal is seismically vulnerable. The new terminal will be built to higher seismic standards.

Torres says it should ease some traffic backups, but before all the benefits, there will be a couple years worth of construction. The new terminal is expected to be built by the end of 2019.

Schneider-Wallace just hopes the journey, from start to finish, won't be bad for business.

