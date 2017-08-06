KING
Ferry service in the San Juan Islands suffers another breakdown

Jason Sillman, KING 10:44 PM. PDT August 06, 2017

An engine problem has taken the Washington State Ferry boat Samish out of service causing severe travel delays on the Anacordes/San Juan Islands route.

WSF said they will start an emergency four-boat schedule starting Monday until another vessel can be dispatched to the route.

Travelers took to social media Sunday said they had been waiting in line all day to board a ferry.

This is just the latest in what has been a series of breakdowns that have plagued the popular summer travel route. Just last month, one of their regular vessels was taken out of service followed by the only backup ferry the state has in the fleet.

