Ferry service in the San Juan Islands suffers another breakdown

The brand new, 144-car Samish ferry on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route went into service for the first time on June 14, 2015. (Photo: Chris Teren / www.terenphotography.com/)

An engine problem has taken the Washington State Ferry boat Samish out of service causing severe travel delays on the Anacordes/San Juan Islands route.

WSF said they will start an emergency four-boat schedule starting Monday until another vessel can be dispatched to the route.

Travelers took to social media Sunday said they had been waiting in line all day to board a ferry.

In the ferry line since 0900 on Lopez...100 cars have left the island since, now 730p Just make a plan and communicate!!!@wsferries @king5 — Debra Nicholls (@MadronaBlue) August 7, 2017

@KING5Seattle @wsferries 200+ cars stuck on lopez island since last 8 hours waiting for ferry to anacortes, with kids,no restrooms,no food — Amruta (@AmrutaTweets) August 7, 2017

@wsferries stuck in lopez island for 8 hrs to get a ferry to Anacortes. No clear schedule updates given.. #bigfail — bravo36 (@bdixit) August 7, 2017

This is just the latest in what has been a series of breakdowns that have plagued the popular summer travel route. Just last month, one of their regular vessels was taken out of service followed by the only backup ferry the state has in the fleet.

