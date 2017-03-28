Ferry galley workers frustrated by lack of benefits

The sun lights the downtown Seattle skyline as the ferry Puyallup turns toward Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island. (Photo: Larry Steagall / Kitsap Sun file)

Galley workers remain without health care insurance six months after their new company began providing food services on state ferries.

In late March, Washington State Ferries awarded Connecticut-based Centerplate the galley and vending contracts for four years with a six-year option. The corporation employs 30,000 people at arenas, cinemas, convention centers and other venues in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including Safeco Field and the Tacoma Dome. Its revenues were $850 million in 2014.

Former food vendor Olympic Cascade Services challenged the contract in court, delaying it until October. The Bremerton company employed about 75 workers, for whom it provided insurance through Group Health. Centerplate says no major carrier will cover the galley workers because the risk is too high — mostly women, older than 45 and on the water.

"It's pretty unbelievable that it's a national company and they can't find comparative health care," said Chris Simmons, business agent with the Inlandboatmen's Union.

The contract neither requires Centerplate to provide health insurance nor to participate with the union.

"It's really between labor and the employees," WSF spokesman Ian Sterling said. "We're not involved in it. At the time (of the change), what we tried to do was protect jobs (of Olympic Cascade workers). We were neutral on whether they were in a union."

The company recognized the union from the beginning and quickly negotiated most issues. None can be administered until the entire package, which is awaiting health insurance and pay, is approved. Galley employees now start at $12 an hour. The union is requesting an increase to Seattle's minimum wage of $15 an hour plus 60 cents. Centerplate appeared to find that reasonable, Simmons said.

"This (insurance) is what's holding up negotiations, so the galley employees are upset," Simmons said. "We would have a contract if they had offered us a decent health care package, so right now we have no health care at all."

The Inlandboatmen's Union offered to add the ferry workers to the union insurance, but Centerplate said the cost was too high. Centerplate countered with a self-insure plan, but the union found it no better than catastrophic care and wouldn't accept it.

"We're trying to work with this company because we want them to succeed, but I tell them I can't sign a contract that (the workers) can't afford," Simmons said.

A Centerplate spokeswoman said the company is in contract negotiations with the union.

"As part of those negotiations, we have made an economic offer, which includes health insurance," Diana Evans said. "Beyond that, we are not at liberty to discuss specifics other than reiterate our commitment to continue to negotiate in good faith."

The combination of low pay and no insurance has hindered the hiring and retaining of employees, said Simmons and Wayne Stapelton, a galley worker on the Bainbridge-Seattle route who serves on labor relations and contract negotiation teams. The workforce has dropped to the 80s from 110. Galleys are operating with skeleton crews. It is unclear how the Affordable Care Act mandate would apply to this situation.

"I'm still on their side (compared to Olympic), but when it comes down to them making money hand over fist, why are we the ones being asked to bite the bullet?" Stapleton said. "These (Centerplate) people treat us like human beings. The only problem here is age-old corporate greed."

