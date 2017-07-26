Ferry fares set for increases over next 2 years

Washington State Ferries. (Credit: KING)

The Washington State Transportation Commission set final ferry rate increases Wednesday after receiving hundreds of emails and input from residents.



New rates will be increased over the next two years with the first set of hikes starting Oct. 1. The increase is meant to ensure fares generate $381 million in operating revenue, the transportation commission said.



The final ferry fare adjustments adopted by the commission will take effect as follows starting Oct. 1:

2.9 percent fare increase for small and standard sized vehicles

0.8 percent to 1.8 percent fare increase for oversized vehicles (22 feet and longer), depending on vehicle size

2.1 percent fare increase for passengers

Passengers who bring bicycles towing kayaks or canoes will pay the motorcycle/stowage fare. All other bicyclists towing items other than a kayak or canoe would continue to pay the same fare as today (bicycle surcharge plus the passenger fare).

Several passengers were concerned over a proposed fare increase to bicycles with trailers.



"In response to those concerns, the commission reduced the passenger fare increase in 2017 from 2.5 percent to 2.1 percent," the transportation commission said in a statement. "It also applied a fare increase to bikes towing a kayak or canoe."



The change does not impact bicyclists towing other types of trailers, the commission said.



In October 2018, these fares will also increase:

2.5 percent fare increase for small and standard sized vehicles

No fare increase for oversized vehicles (22 feet and longer)

2.1 percent fare increase for passengers

School Group passengers fare will increase from $1 per group for a one-way trip to $5 per group for a one-way trip

Learn more about the new fares on the Washington State Transportation Commission website.

