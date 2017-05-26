Ferris wheel accident: Ride owners make surprise legal move

Three people were injured when a bucket seat on a Ferris wheel tipped over at the Rhododendron Festival in Port Townsend Thursday. (Photo: KING / Courtesy Amber Lawson)

One week after a Ferris wheel accident that injured a family of three in Port Townsend, the company that operates the ride made a surprise legal move.

Funtastic Travelling Shows asked a judge to force the deposition of its own employees, and soon.

One of the Ferris wheel buckets suddenly tipped over while the ride was in operation on May 18. Three people inside that bucket were injured when they fell about 15 feet to a metal platform below.

59-year-old Shawn Swartwood sustained the most serious injuries and is still being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her partner, 47-year-old Crystal Groth, and their son, 7-year-old Mikhail Groth Swartwood, were treated at a Port Townsend hospital and released.

Funtastic is already expecting to be sued by the family, according to court documents. In advance of a possible lawsuit the company says it's concerned that three of its employees who were operating the ride on that day may soon be leaving the country.

"The petitioner desires to establish what interaction the operations had with the passengers before and during the incident,” attorneys for Funtastic wrote in court documents filed on Wednesday. “The petitioner further desires to establish the personal observations of the operators."

The documents say the ride operators are Funtastic employees, but are residents of Mexico and are expected to return to Mexico in the near future.

"Once the operators have returned to Mexico, it will be much more difficult, if not impossible, to locate the operators and take testimony," attorneys wrote.

Crystal Groth (right) hugs her partner Shawn Swartwood after a Ferris wheel accident that left Swartwood in a wheelchair. Photo: Courtesy of the Swartwood-Groth family.

A hearing on the matter is set for June 23 at 1 p.m. Before that, attorneys for the victims' family will have an opportunity to file a formal response.

"Funtastic has victim blamed the entire time on this case, and this is just another opportunity for them to do that," said attorney Ashton Dennis, who represents the victims. "They've chose three employees whose statements they want to take and spin, like they've done the entire time."

Dennis says this is an extremely rare legal move that he's never seen before in "hundreds, if not thousands" of other cases.

Funtastic claimed earlier this month the bucket tipped over because the three occupants were moving around and possibly standing while the ride was in operation.

© 2017 KING-TV