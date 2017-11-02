Ferries display mustaches for Movember

Washington State Ferries is getting into the Movember spirit. (Photo: KING)

Washington ferries are in for a change. Their exteriors were retrofitted with giant mustaches to bring awareness to men’s health issues.

The public information campaign is being run in conjunction with the Movember Foundation, which is encouraging men to sign up at Movember.com and grow mustaches to raise funds for men’s health issues.

"We've had mustaches on planes, trains and automobiles, but never anything as large as a Washington state ferry," said Adam Garone, co-founder and U.S. country director at the Movember Foundation.

This pilot program is the first of its kind, and the time the iconic ferries have had their exteriors altered for a public awareness campaign.

The Movember Foundation has funded more than 1,200 research and support programs focused on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

