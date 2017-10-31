Federal Way police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers, police say

(Photo: Megan Murnane, KING)

Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed his gun at them Monday night.

It happened at the Elephant Car Wash in the 31600 block of Pacific Highway South just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Two officers responded to reports of a man pointing a handgun at other men. When the officers arrived, the man pointed his gun at them, according to police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock. That's when both officers opened fire, killing the man.

No other injuries were reported.

Both responding officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer fires their weapon.





The Valley Investigation Team will take over the investigation.

Ofc Inv Shooting 31458 PHS - 1 male deceased - no ofc injury - PIO enroute — Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) October 31, 2017

