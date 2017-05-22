Fire marshal searches for cause of Federal Way strip mall fire

Damages are estimated at about $5 million after a fire burned down a Federal Way strip mall on May 21, 2017. (Photo: KING)

The fire marshal and the ATF were back at Center Plaza Mall in Federal Way Monday, searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed one of three buildings that make up the complex.

The estimated price tag for the losses is $5 million.

All of it went up into smoke Sunday morning in a two-alarm fire that tore through the building. In just a few hours the building that once housed eight small businesses was reduced to rubble. All that was left of three restaurants, a video store, a smoke shop, dry cleaners, and a grocery store with 20 employees was a burned out shell.

On Monday, the building next door was without power. The owner of a tattoo parlor, Art Never Dies, could not help putting himself into his neighbor's shoes. He looked at all his artwork collected over the years that hangs on his walls and pictured losing it all.

“Everything you own goes into this,” said Jose Camarillo. “It's our livelihood. This is how we keep our families fed.”

The fire marshal finally got inside Monday to search for the cause.

“We're looking at the fire patterns that point us in the direction of origin,” said Gordon Goodsell, the South King Fire and Rescue fire marshal. “We're also interviewing folks that reported the fire and looking at some of the photographs they took prior to our arrival.”

Empathy drove Raeleen Smith, the owner of the Pacific Island Grill, to act.

“I started feeling what if I was in the same boat,” she said.

She started a GoFundMe account to help those store owners with costs not covered by insurance, and support is slowly rolling in.

They've provided services for everyone in this whole complex for the last 12 years,” Smith said. “I go out the door, and I go left to go down there, and I can't. And it's hard.”

