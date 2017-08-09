Federal Way latest to say 'no' to safe injection sites

The Federal Way City Council voted Tuesday to ban safe injection sites for drug users, shunning a proposal by King County.
King County wants to create two “Community Health Engagement Locations” or CHELs – one in Seattle and one in another part of the county -- staffed with medical professionals who would help prevent overdose deaths. The county says it does not have a short list of locations, only that the sites would be in areas where there is a high amount of public drug use.
Federal Way is now the third city to take a preemptive "no" vote, following Bellevue and Auburn.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs