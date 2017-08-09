KING
Federal Way latest to say 'no' to safe injection sites

Travis Pittman , KING 11:12 AM. PDT August 09, 2017

The Federal Way City Council voted Tuesday to ban safe injection sites for drug users, shunning a proposal by King County.

King County wants to create two “Community Health Engagement Locations” or CHELs – one in Seattle and one in another part of the county -- staffed with medical professionals who would help prevent overdose deaths. The county says it does not have a short list of locations, only that the sites would be in areas where there is a high amount of public drug use.

Federal Way is now the third city to take a preemptive "no" vote, following Bellevue and Auburn.
 

