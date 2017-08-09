Federal Way latest to say 'no' to safe injection sites

A drug user takes a needle before injecting himself with heroin. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2016 Getty Images)

The Federal Way City Council voted Tuesday to ban safe injection sites for drug users, shunning a proposal by King County.

King County wants to create two “Community Health Engagement Locations” or CHELs – one in Seattle and one in another part of the county -- staffed with medical professionals who would help prevent overdose deaths. The county says it does not have a short list of locations, only that the sites would be in areas where there is a high amount of public drug use.

Federal Way is now the third city to take a preemptive "no" vote, following Bellevue and Auburn.



