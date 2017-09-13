Chick-fil-A to open in Federal Way

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Federal Way opens Thursday. (Photo: KING)

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday in Federal Way.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Federal Way resident Ryan Powell, who plans to hire 100 new team members for full- and part-time positions.

The restaurant will give 100 free meals for the first 100 customers.

It also plans to pack 10,000 meals for local families in need as a part of its Feeding Children Everywhere program.

This is the seventh Chick-fil-A in Washington state.

