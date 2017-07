Surveillance video shows an SUV driving at a high rate of speed into a gas pump at an ARCO station. (Photo: Custom)

The driver drove into the lot, flipping on top of another vehicle and crashing into the pump.

Federal Way Police says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He will be charged with driving under the influence.

