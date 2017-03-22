Federal Way garden shop to close after 57 years

The Oriental Garden Center in Federal Way is set to close after 57 years. (Photo: KING)

After 57 years, the owners of the Oriental Garden Center in Federal Way are closing down their business.

Dave Asahara and his sister, Joan Bloedel, sold the land to a developer who told them he plans to convert the space into a hardware store.

"It's bittersweet," said Bloedel, who has worked inside the home and garden shop since her father and uncle founded the business.

The siblings blame the increase in online shopping and previous road construction projects in Federal Way as two main reasons sales have slipped.

"Our old customers that come in are really loyal," said Asahara. "We've had trouble getting the younger crowd in. They're so used to shopping online and not in the small business area."

Since the 1990s and 2000s, Asahara says sales have fallen about 50 percent.

The store will be open until mid to late April.

