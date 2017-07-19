Federal Way woman unaccounted for after house fire

Fire crews are searching for an elderly woman that is unaccounted for after an early morning fire in Federal Way.

South King Fire and Rescue responded to the 31000 block 7th Avenue SW a few minutes after 5 a.m. The home was already 50 percent involved when the first battalion chief arrived at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the house was fully-involved in flames. Crews have since put out the fire, but smoke was still coming from the structure at 7 a.m.

At the fire on 310th Street Southwest in Federal Way. A neighbor shot this video at 5 this morning. A woman in her 80's is unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/SUQBtjZtla — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) July 19, 2017

Investigators are on scene completing their work.

© 2017 KING-TV