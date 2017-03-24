Federal Way scraps new $62,000 logo

FEDERAL WAY -- After a year of budgeting, surveys, research and design, the city of Federal Way paid $62,000 to a private design firm for a new logo and a new "branding" concept.

Problem is, the city council didn't like the logo.

So the plan to re-brand the city with the new logo is being scrapped, according to Steve McNey in the Mayor's office.

The city is moving forward with its new slogan - "centered on opportunity" - which was developed by the design firm.

