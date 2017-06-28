Federal Way apartment fire displaces 6 overnight

Six people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Federal Way.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Pavilion Apartment Homes on Southwest Campus Drive.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one building, but three units were evacuated.

SKFR crews on location of a apartment fire. Quick knock down prevented total loss. Six treated for smoke inhalation pic.twitter.com/y2lq5Qt52x — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 28, 2017

The six residents were transported to Harborview Medical Center for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The cause of the fire investigation.

