Federal Way apartment fire displaces 6 overnight

Six people treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Federal Way.

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 4:38 AM. PDT June 28, 2017

Six people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Federal Way.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Pavilion Apartment Homes on Southwest Campus Drive.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one building, but three units were evacuated.

The six residents were transported to Harborview Medical Center for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The cause of the fire investigation.

