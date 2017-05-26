Lee Boyd Malvo is escorted by deputies into a courtroom at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court October 22, 2003 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Davis Turner-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Davis Turner-Pool/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal judge has tossed out two life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo and ordered Virginia courts to hold new sentencing hearings.

In a ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk said Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

The sniper-style attacks all but paralyzed the U.S. capital, as people were shot at random while going about their everyday life -- pumping gas, buying groceries, and for one young boy, as he went to school. The shooters used a high-powered rifle, firing from the trunk of a modified Chevy Caprice until they were tracked down at a Maryland rest stop.

Investigators later traced the .223-caliber Bushmaster rifle used in the shootings to Bull's Eye Shooter Supply, a gun shop in Tacoma. Malvo had also attended high school in Bellingham, Wash. and Fort Myers, Fla.

His accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh, who helped prosecute Malvo, said the Virginia attorney general can appeal Jackson's ruling. If not, he said he would pursue another life sentence.

