Fear of traveling: Trump's order sends shockwaves through immigrant communities

SEATTLE - Some green card holders and immigrants already living in the United States are cancelling trips – concerned that if they leave, they won’t be able to come back.

“There’s a fear right now,” New Wave Travel’s Riz Samad said. “Even though the ban is only for seven countries, but the other nations -- people from Pakistan and other Middle Eastern countries -- people are cancelling their plans.”

The travel agent says he’s had 14 cancelations and many more frantic calls from clients since Friday, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking immigration of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“One of the guys is getting married, so it’s sad,” Samad said of clients who have canceled a trip to Pakistan. “So not attending their own brother’s wedding, because they’re fearful they might not be able to come back.”

The family even declined going on camera for fear family members who are traveling may be stopped at security.

“They're saying, should we travel? And my answer is: I don't know. You're a citizen so you should travel. We have the right, but the fear factor is so high among immigrant community, no matter what I say or whatever the ACLU says, the immigration attorney says, the people are cancelling their trips,” Samad said.

Samad compares the fear within Seattle’s Muslim community to their feelings after September 11.

“It was a nightmare: people were not traveling, people were scared, people were getting harassed,” Samad said. “My travel agency was getting regular visits from the FBI, so it’s like hunting season all over again.”

He says the other half of the family still plans on leaving Wednesday for the wedding. The travel agency has connected them with an immigration lawyer for peace of mind.

