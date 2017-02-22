Father speaks out about son's overdose to raise awareness in Orting

Cody Breslin, 21, died of an apparent heroin overdose last weekend. Now his father, James, is speaking out to make sure others don't meet the same fate. (Photo: KING)

ORTING, Wash. - James Breslin wants the tragedies to finally be over.

"I just want this to end. It is going to end," he said.

Breslin received a call about his 21-year-old son, Cody, this past weekend.

"The police station, the fire station is within a rocks throw from where they could have possibly saved my son, but they just let him die," he said.



Breslin says his son was with at least two other people on a property that he claims is known in Orting as a place to do drugs. Cody died of an apparent heroin overdose.

Wednesday night, Breslin, wearing a yellow ribbon to raise awareness about drug overdoses, was joined by dozens of neighbors at the city council meeting.

Breslin was first to speak, leading the chorus of concern.



"We don't want more kids to die in this town," said one neighbor.



Sandy Young stood up and said, "I'm hoping this tragic event will bring action to cleaning up a problem that's been going on far too long."



Another neighbor addressed City Council and asked, "What do we do? How do we deal with this? How do we shut this down?"

Police Chief Bill Drake said he is familiar with the property that residents were raising concerns about during the meeting. According to Drake, the police department has received calls about it, and officers have made arrests there. A man was taken into custody there last week in connection with an escape warrant from the Department of Corrections, according to the Orting Police Department.

Breslin and others are urging the city to crackdown on drug use in Orting before another young life is lost.

