Father runs over son with pickup truck near East Wenatchee

Police lights.

A 19-month-old boy was killed Monday morning when his father accidentally ran him over with a pickup truck near East Wenatchee.

The boy’s father had parked the truck in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of NW Empire Avenue while his mother loaded boxes into another car.

The parents didn’t know the child had gotten outside, and when the father began backing out of the driveway, the boy ran behind the car.

The boy was taken to Confluence Health Hospital where he died from his injuries.

