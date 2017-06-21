Father killed in front of family, driver arrested for DUI

Police lights.

One man was hit and killed early Wednesday morning near Preston.

It happened on Westbound I-90, just west of SR-18.

Washington State Patrol says the man, was outside of his vehicle after it broke down on the side of the road. His child and the child's mother were inside the vehicle.

The suspect was driving when he hit the man and his vehicle.

The woman and child inside the vehicle were not injured but were taken to Overlake Hospital as a precaution.

The suspect drove away and later crashed into a ditch. He has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

