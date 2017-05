The head-on collision happened Sunday on SR 542 in Whatcom County. (Photo: WSDOT) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

A father and infant died Sunday in a three-car head-on collision in Whatcom County Sunday morning.

The collision happened on SR 542. The father and infant died at the scene.

A mother in the second vehicle was injured.

No other details were available.

